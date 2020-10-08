First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 21,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

