First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $956.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $956.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $962.00 million and the lowest is $952.20 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $837.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.76. 737,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

