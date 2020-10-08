Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,951,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,324,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

