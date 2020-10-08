Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Up 5.4%

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.56. 294,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 351,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

