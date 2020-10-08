Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. 2,191,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,589,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.90.

The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neal Lux bought 91,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 643,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

