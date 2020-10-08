Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $898,836.57 and approximately $40,423.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00087069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01520622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00156641 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.