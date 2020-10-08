FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 452280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSKR shares. BidaskClub upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

