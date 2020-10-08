General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 5.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.65. 102,947,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 96,748,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 49,778 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.2% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

