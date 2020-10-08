GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 5.4%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.30. 914,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,012,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,556 shares of company stock worth $3,778,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 160,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

