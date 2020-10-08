Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price dropped 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 98,719,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 13,647,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.