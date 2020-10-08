Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 2.8%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,626,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,549,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $780,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

