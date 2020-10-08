Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 973,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,488. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 252.8% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 301,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 215,707 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.