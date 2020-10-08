Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $50.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.
Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
GDOT stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 618,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,125. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $926,554. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 137.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.