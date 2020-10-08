Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $50.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

GDOT stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 618,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,125. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $926,554. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 137.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

