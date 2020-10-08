Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) dropped 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 868,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,037,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

