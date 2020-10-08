Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPOR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 81.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

