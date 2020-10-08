Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hainan Meilan International Airport in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

