Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.82. 122,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 221,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.33 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,595 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

