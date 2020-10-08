Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Plans $0.18 Final Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.43.

In other news, insider Gerald Harvey purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,350.00 ($714,535.71).

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

