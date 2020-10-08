Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.57. The company has a market cap of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.88 ($25,808.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

