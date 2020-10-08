Head-To-Head Review: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) & Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares City Developments and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for City Developments and Henderson Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Henderson Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Developments pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Henderson Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.51 billion 2.04 $413.95 million $0.44 12.86 Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.92 $7.91 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City Developments beats Henderson Investment on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

