Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $185.05 and last traded at $194.50. Approximately 960,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 197,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,908 shares of company stock worth $2,871,663. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 349.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

