Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $185.05 and last traded at $194.50. Approximately 960,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 197,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,908 shares of company stock worth $2,871,663. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 349.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit