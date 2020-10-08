Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 252 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 8,789,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,393. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

