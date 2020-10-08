Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 807 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.09. 7,354,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,368,260. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.