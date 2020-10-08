Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 2.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 199,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.