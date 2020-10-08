Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.80. 488,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,416. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.