Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

