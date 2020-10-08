Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,483.43. 1,303,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,415.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,008.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

