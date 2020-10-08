Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $25.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,485.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,534.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,419.16. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,010.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

