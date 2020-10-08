Highland Private Wealth Management Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,035,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,580,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430,971. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

