Highland Private Wealth Management Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.98. 4,122,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

