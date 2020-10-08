Highland Private Wealth Management Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 3,757,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

