Highland Private Wealth Management Has $836,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,547,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,394,000 after acquiring an additional 292,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock worth $165,428,390. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $345.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

