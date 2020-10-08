Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 298 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,962 shares of company stock valued at $93,184,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

