Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 41,348 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,743,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

