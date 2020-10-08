Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 578,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 1,624,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

