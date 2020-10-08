Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,260,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,395. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

