Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,060. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

