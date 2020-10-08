Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 22,610 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 1,965,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

