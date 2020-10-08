Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 2,628 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 31,876,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

