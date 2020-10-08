Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 3,954 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,260,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

