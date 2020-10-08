Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,843,000 after acquiring an additional 391,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.