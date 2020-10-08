Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,862. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.