Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 842 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 102,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 109.8% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,782,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 933,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 19,018,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,873,994. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.