Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4,115.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.38. 2,501,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.