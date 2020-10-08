HorusPay Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $207,934.83 and approximately $23.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00087069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01520622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00156641 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

