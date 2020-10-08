Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.98. 1,060,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 148,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

