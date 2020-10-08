Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $968.49 million, a PE ratio of -470.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

