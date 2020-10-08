(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 5.3%

(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $30.95. 11,599,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 3,172,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

(HYLN) Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

