IDEX Membership Market Cap Reaches $352,210.96 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $352,210.96 and approximately $352.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $176.11 or 0.01618567 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.04787162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031780 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.