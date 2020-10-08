IMV (NYSE:IMV) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. 881,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 764,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 126.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile (NYSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit