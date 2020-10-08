IMV (NYSE:IMV) Trading Down 5.1%

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. 881,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 764,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get IMV alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 126.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile (NYSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.